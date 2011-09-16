InnoLas strengthens its software team

The automatic and machine readable marking on LED wafers with subsequent reading of the marking while conforming to the SEMI standards is not a trivial undertaking.

However it simplifies the succeeding quality controls and tracking of the product. In order to fulfil the various requirements of different wafer manufacturers in the semiconductor, LED, photovoltaic, and MEMS industry Innolas Semiconductor continually develops its fully-automatic systems.



An example is the marking and subsequent reading on either or both sides of a wafer of any size and material and the consequent sorting. To secure this commitment the successful software team of Innolas Semiconductor has been reinforced by two Computer Engineering specialists.



“With the appointment of these software professionals together with further information and Laser specialists we have made our company fit for requirements of the future", stresses General Manager Andreas Behr. “With this move we can offer our customers a wide range of possibilities on a standard system."