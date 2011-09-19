InnoLas Semiconductor appoints Technical Director

Michael Kölbl, former Head of Customer Support by InnoLas Semiconductor, takes over the post of Technical Director as of 1st October 2011 and is then responsible for the areas Technology, Development, Production and Service.

Since his Degree dissertation in 1997 Michael Kölbl belongs to the important know-how carriers of the leading manufacturer of laser marker and sorter systems for the semiconductor and LED wafer market. In 2007 he took over the Project Leadership for the integration of new InnoLas systems in one of the newly constructed wafer Fab in Singapore and in 2009 became the Managing Director of the subsidiary company InnoLas SEA (South East Asia).



There he expanded the business opportunities for InnoLas Semiconductor in the South East Asia area. After his return to Germany in 2011 he still remains a member of the board of directors of InnoLas SEA.



“With my many years of product experience and my very good contact to our customers I want to dedicate myself to the continual development of our systems for new applications while retaining our high standards of quality", he recognises his highest priorities. “Of particular concern to me are all aspects of internal and external communication, which constitute the foundation for the high level of satisfaction of our customers."