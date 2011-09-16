America II signs Holy Stone

America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of ceramic and tantalum capacitors.

Through this agreement, America II strengthens its product portfolio by adding a broad line of capacitors, including Holy Stone’s new halogen-free safety-certified disc and leaded ceramic capacitors.



“Delivering new solutions to our worldwide customers is always a top priority,” said Jim Magee, President of America II Electronics. “Holy Stone and their complete line of ceramic, tantalum and disc capacitors make a natural fit for our growing line card. We’re pleased to be offering their products to our customers.”



Holy Stone produces a full range of standard and specialized products including: UL and TUV safety-certified high voltage capacitors for lighting, surge protection, EMI filters and isolation; high capacitance ceramics as alternatives to tantalums; and products optimized for specific applications such as back light inverter circuits, strobe/flash applications, and hybrid dielectrics.



“We’re excited to be partnering with America II,” added Tom Stoddard, Vice President and COO for HolyStone International. “Their industry knowledge and sales proficiency will allow us to extend the Holy Stone brand and grow market share across North America.”