Taiwan & China benefit from ICs shipped into Asian market in 2010

​Chinese and Taiwanese IC vendors were the source of almost 20% of market revenues from ICs shipped into the Asian market in 2010, benefitting vendors such as Hisilicon Technologies, Himax Semiconductor, Leadcore Technology, MediaTek, MStar Semiconductor, Novatek Microelectronics, RDA Microelectronics, Spreadtrum and Via Technologies.

Mobile handset manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for around three-quarters of the ship to revenue and has been a significant driver for local suppliers to emerge and grow market share.



“From the analysis, we estimate that Chinese/Taiwanese IC vendors were the source of almost a fifth of total market revenues from ICs shipped into the Asian market in 2010,” says Peter Cooney, practice director, semiconductors. “Asian vendors are also having increasing success in the wider global market.”



MediaTek was estimated to account for 10% of worldwide mobile handset IC revenues in 2010.



The slowdown in PC demand and the increasing popularity of smartphones and media tablets have prompted some Taiwanese IC design houses to switch their attention to mobile products. Chinese companies have also demonstrated their handset IC design capability and are aggressively pursuing the market.



“We expect that both Taiwan and China-based IC design companies will continue to grow at a faster rate than their competitors elsewhere, as their knowledge and capability increases in this market and China continues to be the world’s largest handset market,” comments Jake Saunders, vice president of forecasting.