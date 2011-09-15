© Infineon

Germany’s BMI broadens security cooperation with Infineon

Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) and the semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG are deepening their cooperation in the IT security sector.

The BMI and Infineon have been working together on IT system security and electronic ID documents for over eight years.



Data protection according to internationally recognized standards for the smart grid and its components

The smart grid provides communications networking and control capabilities in the generation, transmission and consumption of energy. The entire infrastructure has to meet specific security requirements.



The smart grid and the data flows exchanged between its components, such as gateways and smart meters, have to be protected against attack and manipulation. As part of the implementation of its Cyber Security Strategy, the German Government is looking into whether protective measures for the IT-critical infrastructures have to be prescribed and where they are needed.



Infineon supports the BMI and the subordinate German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) with a view to appropriate security technologies.



Networked systems call for new security concepts



Data storage, processing and exchange between countless networked mobile devices have become a vital part of the fabric of business and social life today, and will make further inroads. Current examples are the new NFC (Near Field Communication) payment services using smartphones, or cloud computing where the computer application is run via the Internet infrastructure.



In a networked digital world – cyberspace – data security, integrity and availability are essential for sustained consumer confidence and successful business models. The BMI and Infineon are therefore intensifying their exchange in respect of the security requirements of information and communications technology and mobile devices, and their technical implementation.



“Infineon is the only German chip manufacturer to have over 25 years of experience in the chip card and security industry, and – as a longstanding market leader – the company has put a definitive stamp on the industry,” said Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “Drawing on our expertise, we can enhance the security of mobile devices and critical infrastructures. The intensified security cooperation with the BMI is a decisive step in this direction.”



The security cooperation between BMI and Infineon has been in place for eight years



The BMI and Infineon began working together in the summer of 2003 with the aim of establishing a sound technology basis for enhanced security in IT systems used in public authorities, businesses and households. The areas addressed so far have been the security of electronic ID documents such as the electronic passport introduced in Germany in November 2005 or the electronic ID card issued in Germany since November 2010.



They have further included providing PC networks with more effective protection against unauthorized data access and PCs and notebooks with better protection against viruses and unauthorized manipulation. The BSI has always been closely involved.