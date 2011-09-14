© Elpida Components | September 14, 2011
1HSep. DDR3 2GB contract price flat
The previously falling price trend showed signs of stabilizing in 1HSep. DDR3 2GB contract price stayed flat at an average USD 10.75, while DDR3 4GB ASP fell slightly, by 4.65% to USD 20.5 due to DRAM makers’ attempts to increase shipment volume.
DDR3 2Gb chip price was approximately USD 1.13. From the market perspective, benefitting from production cuts by Japanese and a number of Taiwanese manufacturers, the spot market continually saw price rebounds. While the increases only lasted a few short days at a time, the effects of supply-side production cuts were enough to present the depressed spot market with a chance to recover slightly.
Looking at DDR3 2Gb chips, currently the difference between contract and spot unit price has shrunk to 12%. DRAM makers are all hopeful that this spot market rebound, along with demand from the upcoming peak season, will be reflected in DRAM contract price as well, finally putting an end to the dismal DRAM price trend of the past few months.
Affected by production cuts and traditional peak season demand, DRAM price shows signs of stabilization
Since June, DDR3 2GB contract price has fallen by more than 40% to a low of US$10.5, breaking cash cost for the majority of DRAM makers. Taiwanese DRAM makers are no exception, as they are behind international manufacturers in terms of technology migration.
ProMOS was the first to cut production due to financial difficulties, adjusting their wafer start capacity down to a mere 10K. Powerchip also lowered standard DRAM wafer start volume to less than 50% of original figures. Nanya and Inotera recently followed suit.
Along with production cuts by Japanese and a portion of other international DRAM manufacturers, average wafer start volume decreased from 1H11’s 1300K to approximately 1150K, a reduction of around 12% in terms of wafer start volume. From a price perspective, spot price was first to show signs of steadying.
Some DRAM manufacturers have begun to quote higher spot prices, as spot and contract price currently differ by about 12% and production cuts by Powerchip and Nanya have affected spot market supply. Contract price was also influenced, by traditional peak season demand and the gradual decrease of inventory levels.
PC OEMs’ September inventory restocking has been much better than in the previous few months, causing 2GB contract price to stay flat.
Although the market currently remains in a state of oversupply, production cuts across the board have improved the DRAM oversupply situation and eased the price decline. Furthermore, many DRAM makers are making changes. For instance, many international DRAM makers are aggressively transitioning to server and mobile DRAM markets in order to seize opportunities in newer product categories like cloud applications, smartphones, and tablet PCs.
Taiwanese DRAM manufacturers, on the other hand, are leaning towards foundry and non-DRAM product orders. Consequently, standard DRAM output is expected to gradually decrease, which will hopefully provide positive momentum for future DRAM price trends.
Looking at DDR3 2Gb chips, currently the difference between contract and spot unit price has shrunk to 12%. DRAM makers are all hopeful that this spot market rebound, along with demand from the upcoming peak season, will be reflected in DRAM contract price as well, finally putting an end to the dismal DRAM price trend of the past few months.
Affected by production cuts and traditional peak season demand, DRAM price shows signs of stabilization
Since June, DDR3 2GB contract price has fallen by more than 40% to a low of US$10.5, breaking cash cost for the majority of DRAM makers. Taiwanese DRAM makers are no exception, as they are behind international manufacturers in terms of technology migration.
ProMOS was the first to cut production due to financial difficulties, adjusting their wafer start capacity down to a mere 10K. Powerchip also lowered standard DRAM wafer start volume to less than 50% of original figures. Nanya and Inotera recently followed suit.
Along with production cuts by Japanese and a portion of other international DRAM manufacturers, average wafer start volume decreased from 1H11’s 1300K to approximately 1150K, a reduction of around 12% in terms of wafer start volume. From a price perspective, spot price was first to show signs of steadying.
Some DRAM manufacturers have begun to quote higher spot prices, as spot and contract price currently differ by about 12% and production cuts by Powerchip and Nanya have affected spot market supply. Contract price was also influenced, by traditional peak season demand and the gradual decrease of inventory levels.
PC OEMs’ September inventory restocking has been much better than in the previous few months, causing 2GB contract price to stay flat.
Although the market currently remains in a state of oversupply, production cuts across the board have improved the DRAM oversupply situation and eased the price decline. Furthermore, many DRAM makers are making changes. For instance, many international DRAM makers are aggressively transitioning to server and mobile DRAM markets in order to seize opportunities in newer product categories like cloud applications, smartphones, and tablet PCs.
Taiwanese DRAM manufacturers, on the other hand, are leaning towards foundry and non-DRAM product orders. Consequently, standard DRAM output is expected to gradually decrease, which will hopefully provide positive momentum for future DRAM price trends.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments