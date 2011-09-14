Invensas validates DFD-based RDIMM modules with IDT chips

Invensas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, Inc., has validated high performance DDR3 registered dual inline memory modules (RDIMMs) incorporating its dual face down (DFD) packaging technology with Integrated Device Technology, Inc.'s advanced registering clock driver chips.

DFD is a dual die implementation of Invensas' multi-face down (xFDTM) packaging technology platform. The xFD technology meets data center server DRAM requirements by delivering a denser, faster, more cost-effective packaging solution without changes to the manufacturing process. In addition, a 20-30% reduction in thickness and a thermal transfer improvement of 20-30% deliver a highly optimized platform for a wide range of DRAM memory modules.