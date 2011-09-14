Components | September 14, 2011
Panasonic to use Dialog's DECT ULE technology
Dialog Semiconductor's DECT ULE (ultra low energy) technology has been adopted by Panasonic for the company's new range of ultra low energy wireless home safety devices.
DECT ULE forms the basis of Dialog's newly introduced SmartPulse wireless sensor network devices. DECT ULE based products combine long range, low interference and ease of use with ultra-low power consumption levels. These systems automatically connect and configure with a home's wireless sensor network hub and can be remotely managed via the web using a smartphone, laptop or tablet PC.
Dialog's ultra low energy wireless sensor network devices have been created with battery-powered applications in mind, operate in the 1.9GHz DECT frequency band, have a range of more than 50m indoors and 300m outdoors, are self-configuring and require no network planning.
The DECT ULE standard is backwards compatible; enabling wireless sensor nodes to communicate with existing legacy DECT enabled hubs and internet gateways from multiple manufacturers, with a simple software update. IMS Research has projected a rapid uptake of the DECT ULE standard for wireless sensor networks.
The deal further extends Dialog's relationship with Panasonic, a leading Japanese technology innovator and manufacturer that also uses Dialog's DECT technology for its digital cordless phones and Dialog's configurable power management ICs to maximise the battery life of its recently launched range of media / TV players.
Mr. Takehisa-san, General Manager Communications Products Platform Group at Panasonic System Networks said: 'Dialog is the first company to launch the DECT ULE standard and through this technology we are able to bring significant benefits to our customers. DECT ULE technology will expand the success of our cordless product portfolio and the technology is ideally suited for smart home safety applications.'
Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog said: 'Combining exceptionally low power consumption and ease of network configurability with DECT's large user base and consumer friendly, easy to install nature, makes DECT ULE a key enabling technology for home automation, health, security and smart power monitoring applications. Together with Dialog, Panasonic's innovative team has brought wireless home safety devices to the consumer world and the company is well positioned to lead these new wireless sensor network markets.'
