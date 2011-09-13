© NXP Components | September 13, 2011
NXP with USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Redriver
NXP Semiconductorshas released a USB3.0 SuperSpeed redriver, the PTN36241B – a dual-channel device that supports 5 Gbps per channel with optional settings that provide a high level of extendability.
As computing systems become faster, signal integrity tends to deteriorate more rapidly than in slower systems. The PTN36241B redriver provides signal equalization on a weakened signal, followed by transmit de-emphasis, thus maximizing link performance, enhancing signal integrity and improving system reliability.
To support applications that require a greater level of configurability, the PTN36241B redriver delivers intelligent multiplexing of the I2C-bus interface with quinary (5-level) pins for unmatched flexibility. The PTN36241B redriver supports auto-compliant technology that will enable compliance testing, controlled by the internal state machine, eliminating the need for a separate hardware compliance pin.
Technical Features:
- Supports USB3.0 SuperSpeed at 5Gbps
- Intelligent I2C-bus multiplexing quinary (5-level) logic configuration options delivering ultimate flexibility
- Signal integrity enhancements compensate for high frequency losses and inter-symbol interference
- Selectable output swing, transmit emphasis, receive equalization, and input signal threshold improve device flexibility
- Rx termination indication and detection enhance Hot Plug capability
- LFPS detection and forwarding
- Intelligent Power management with multiple power saving modes reduce power dissipation
- ESD protection: HBM 8 kV, CDM 1 kV
- 3.3-V power supply
- Available in a HVQFN24 4-mm x 4-mm package with 0.5-mm pitch
Availability and Pricing
- The NXP PTN36241B redriver is available immediately. Pricing is contingent on volume, starting at USD 1.00 for quantities under 1'000.
