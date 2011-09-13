Cadence and Dassault Systèmes expand relationship

Dassault Systèmes has expanded its longstanding relationship with Cadence Design Systems.

“The delivery of high-quality IP requires close collaboration with design teams across geographies,” said Tim Henricks, vice president of design services for Cadence. “By implementing Dassault Systèmes’ Enovia DesignSync technology, we ensure tight collaboration between our R&D and Design services teams, enabling us to rapidly deploy integration-ready, differentiated IP. As a result, we allow customers to meet shrinking market windows in a predictable, profitable and productive way.”



Rick Stanton, Director of Semiconductor Market Strategy, Enovia, Dassault Systèmes, comments:



"Thanks to Enovia Synchronicity technology, Cadence design teams can access an open, production-proven system specifically designed for the global, collaborative development and management of core IP including complex IC design data. Enovia DesignSync has long supported the Open Access database standard and this partnership with Cadence reaffirms Dassault Systèmes commitment to openness and the value it brings to the thousands of common Enovia and Cadence users.”