Philips selects Trident's DTV chipset solutions

Trident Microsystems' TV550 System-on-Chip (SoC) and FRC-V 240Hz Picture Quality Engine have been chosen to power Philips' complete range of Smart LED and 3D TV solutions.

"We have continued to integrate Trident's DTV solutions into our products because they deliver the best picture quality, including superior Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation performance in 3D, and a scalable design that can be uniquely tailored for our mid- and high-end premium models," said Chris Sluys, chief operating officer, Business Group TV at Philips. "No other TV chipset manufacturer has the breadth of systems-level expertise that Trident offers and this has enabled us to deliver a new class of smart- and 3D-capable TVs."



"We are honored to be a part of Philips' EISA award-winning platform," said Dr. Bami Bastani, president and CEO of Trident. "The new Philips 3D Max series TVs benefit from key features in Trident's TV550 and FRC-V products, such as our passive and active 3D support with superior MEMC technology, 2D dimming for best-in-class black levels, and sharpness and contrast enhancements. We were able to adapt our core technology to meet Philips' particular needs and help Philips bring to market a complete range of smart- and 3D TV-enabled devices."