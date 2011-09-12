Broadcom to acquire NetLogic Microsystems

Broadcom and NetLogic Microsystems have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the agreement, NetLogic Microsystems shareholders will receive USD 50 per share in a transaction of approximately USD 3.7 billion, net of cash assumed.

The transaction has been approved by the Broadcom and NetLogic Microsystems boards of directors and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of domestic and foreign regulatory clearances and the approval of NetLogic Microsystems’ stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2012. Broadcom currently expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately USD 0.10 on a non-GAAP basis in 2012.



“This transaction delivers on all fronts for Broadcom’s shareholders - strategic fit, leading-edge technology and significant financial upside,” said Scott McGregor, Broadcom’s President and CEO. “With NetLogic Microsystems, Broadcom is acquiring a leading multi-core embedded processor solution, market leading knowledge-based processors, and unique digital front-end technology for wireless base stations that are key enablers for the next generation infrastructure build-out. Broadcom is now better positioned to meet growing customer demand for integrated, end-to-end communications and processing platforms for network infrastructure.”



Mr. McGregor added, “Today’s transaction is consistent with Broadcom’s strategic portfolio review process and with our focus on value creation through disciplined capital allocation while delivering best-in-class platforms for customers in the fastest growing segments of the communications industry.”



“This is a strong win for customers, for shareholders and for NetLogic Microsystems employees,” said Ron Jankov, NetLogic Microsystems President and CEO. “Our industry-leading product portfolio will benefit from access to Broadcom’s broad set of leading-edge technologies, tools, resources and eco-system, which will enable the combined company to offer a complete and integrated platform for our customers’ next generation designs. Our employees will benefit from the strong cultural alignment with Broadcom, and from joining forces with an equally aggressive and energetic organization with the same relentless focus on engineering excellence and innovation.”