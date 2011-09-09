Daviscomms chose u-blox GPS and GSM modules

u-blox has been chosen for global positioning and GSM wireless technologies by Daviscomms. The EaziTRAC 2000 personal tracker integrates u-blox’ LEON GSM and AMY GPS modules.

“Selecting u-blox as our wireless modem and GPS receiver provider made sense on many levels” said SK Chong, Executive Director of Daviscomms “u-blox provides complementary GPS/GSM technologies, as well as ultra-small SMT modules, low-power consumption and high sensitivity to give our personal tracking solutions their market-leading size and performance.”



“We are pleased that Daviscomms recognized the numerous design advantages of our tightly-coupled GPS and GSM module technologies” said Adrian Tan, General Manager of u-blox Asia, “u-blox has invested significantly in the seamless interoperation of GPS and 2G/3G technologies to support precisely this type of compact, high-performance, mission-critical application.”