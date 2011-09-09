Cortus expands European sales channel

Cortus S.A. appoints EDASIP as a sales representative in the European market with immediate effect.

EDASIP, led by IP veteran David Wood, aims to provide a specialist channel for IP cores leveraging his considerable experience with microcontroller and processors, standards-based IP, analog IP and physical libraries.



“I am very pleased to appoint EDASIP to represent Cortus” said Michael Chapman – President and CEO of Cortus. “IP is a highly specialised market segment and the depth of experience EDASIP offers will be a major benefit to us and our clients”. He adds, “We are well-positioned to exploit the many emerging opportunities for growth”.



"I am very impressed with the Cortus APS3 architecture", says David Wood. "It is a testament to the ingenuity of the developers that Cortus have been able to deliver stunning 32 bit performance, and very low power, in a footprint the size of an 8051”. He adds, “Cortus offers a compelling cost of ownership/performance point in today’s intensely competitive environment”.