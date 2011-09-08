Cambridge Industries chooses Lantiq GPON chips

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) selected Lantiq’s FALC ON optical network termination System-on-Chip ICs for integration into its next generation customer premise equipment (CPE).

As an ODM company serving the global telecom CPE market, CIG chose the FALC ON chips to design a family of optical network termination (ONT) units with low power consumption, small footprint and robust optical network performance.



CIG, which designs and manufactures ONTs for the world market, is using FALC ON System-on-Chip (SoC) ICs in four Single-Family Unit (SFU) devices, including data-only and richly featured voice/data units.



“Compact and cost effective designs with robust network performance are key criteria for CIG’s selection of core devices to enhance our product portfolio,” said Dr. Gerald G. Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CIG. “The Lantiq FALC ON chip set is a unique platform that adds value to our BOSA on Board (BOB) and allows us to build ONTs that meet ever increasing demands from our OEM customers and service providers.”