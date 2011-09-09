Qualcomm with New Head of European operations

Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach has joined the Company as Qualcomm’s senior vice president of Global Business Operations (GBO) Europe.

With broad responsibility for Qualcomm’s European initiatives, Dr. Lauterbach will oversee the Company’s business interests across the continent, as well as drive its growing operations in Eastern Europe. Dr. Lauterbach will report to Jing Wang, executive vice president and president of Global Business Operations. Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president of QCT Europe, will continue to lead QCT operations in Europe.



“Europe continues to be a growing and dynamic region for mobile broadband, with a myriad of new opportunities for Qualcomm in Eastern Europe,” said Jing Wang. “Anastassia’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as we expand Qualcomm’s efforts to make mobile broadband services more available and affordable in Eastern Europe and across the continent.”



Dr. Lauterbach joins Qualcomm from Deutsche Telekom in Bonn, Germany where she most recently served as senior vice president of business development and investments, and as member of Deutsche Telekom’s Executive Technology and Innovations Board. Her previous positions there include acting chief products and innovation officer, and executive vice president of group strategy at T-Mobile International. Prior to Deutsche Telekom, Anastassia spent 10 years in various operational and strategic roles at Daimler, McKinsey and Munich Reinsurance Company. Anastassia holds a PhD from Bonn University.