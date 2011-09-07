Tecnoroll uses Spartan-6 FPGAs in new module

Xilinx's longtime customer Tecnoroll BMB S.r.l. has designed Spartan-6 FPGAs into its new FLEXMod 3.0 digital video broadcast module.

"Xilinx has been a key contributor to our success in bringing more than 20 products to market over the past 15 years," said Lorenzo Bolla, President at Tecnoroll BMB S.r.l. "The company's programmable devices are an excellent match for our strategy to deliver compact, modular, upgradeable solutions that speed time-to-market for our customers. We offer project scalability and customization in production volumes ranging from hundreds to hundreds of thousands. Based upon our proven track record with Xilinx, we also plan to adopt Artix(TM)-7 and Kintex(TM)-7 FPGAs for next-generation products slated for introduction in 2012."