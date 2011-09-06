Plessey expands in China with new offices

Plessey Semiconductors thas opened a new office in the city centre of Shenzhen, China. It is located in Futian, the heart of the Shenzhen Central Business District.

“A third of our sales are already into the Asia Pacific region,” explained Derek Rye, Plessey Semiconductors’ Marketing Director. “Our innovative products and manufacturing expertise are in great demand in China and this new office will enable us to properly support and grow this market. Our local presence in the Chinese high tech heartland also enables us to explore possible joint ventures with Chinese companies who want to tap into Plessey’s long history of innovation.”



Plessey’s new offices open with a full time staff of two -- Eden Ho, Plessey Semiconductors’ Regional Sales Manager for China, and Mark Chen, Technical Sales & Applications Manager, and the company plans to increase the headcount rapidly. Plessey’s operations are also supported by two Chinese distributors - Chieftech and AMOD.



Eden Ho, added, “The Chinese market is continuing to experience considerable growth and Plessey is particularly well placed with its product portfolio to meet this demand – for example our range of sensors enables products to be smarter and more efficient. This new Chinese office will provide a dynamic, regional hub for our activities not only in China but also in Taiwan, Korea and Japan.”