Nujira appoints Patrick McNamee as VP of Silicon Operations

Nujira has appointed Patrick McNamee to the newly created post of VP of Silicon Operations with overall responsibility for taking its Envelope Tracking ICs from design completion to volume production.

Patrick McNamee has over 25 years experience in the semiconductor industry including 15 years senior management experience with successful fabless semiconductor companies such as Powervation, Cambridge Silicon Radio (CSR) and Dialog Semiconductor.



Commenting on the appointment, Tim Haynes, Nujira's CEO, said, "Nujira's vision is to install its Coolteq wideband Envelope Tracking technology into 800 million energy efficient 3G and 4G devices over the next 5 years, and the new position of VP of Silicon Operations is central to our delivery of that vision. Patrick has all the key skills and experience required for setting up and managing a successful fabless manufacturing operation. During his extensive career in the semiconductor industry Patrick has been responsible for manufacturing over 2.5 billion chips. His knowledge and insight will play a significant part in ensuring that we deliver our products and our strategy on time and on budget."



Patrick McNamee responded, "Nujira is the market leader in Envelope Tracking technology, a key enabler for the delivery of a new generation of 3G and 4G smartphones that use less power, deliver a richer multimedia experience and offer longer battery life than the current generation of devices. I'm excited to be joining Nujira's executive team and am looking forward to successfully getting Coolteq Envelope Tracking silicon devices to market."



Patrick McNamee joins Nujira from EoSemi, a UK based start-up with novel intellectual property in the field of silicon timers. Prior to EoSemi, Patrick was VP of Operations at Powervation, a fabless digital power IC technology company. Prior to this, he spent seven years as VP of Product Engineering at Cambridge Silicon Radio and eight years as Product Engineering Manager at Dialog Semiconductor. Earlier in his career, Patrick held test and product development positions at senior engineer level with National Semiconductor and GEC Plessey. He is a Director and Board Member of the National Microelectronics Institute (NMI).