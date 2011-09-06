European semiconductor sales stable YoY

Sales on the European Semiconductor market were rather stable year-over-year in July, increasing at a growth rate of 0.7% compared to the same month last year, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) reported yesterday.

On a month-over-month basis, European sales decreased by 2.4%. All monthly sales numbers represent a three- month moving average.



Looking at specific product categories, total MOS micro - covering MOS microprocessor, MOS microcontroller and digital signal processors - showed positive growth in July. Total logic also performed well, with in particular MOS logic ICs used for consumer equipment, for computers and for communications applications showing good growth rates.



Overall, European semiconductor sales in July 2011 amounted to USD 3.131 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 5.3% compared to the same period in the year 2010.



The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has somewhat reduced its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.138 billion EUR in July 2011, down 2.2% on the previous month and down 12.2% compared to the same month a year ago.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in July 2011 were USD 24.850 billion, down 0.1% versus the previous month. This results in a decrease of 1.1% versus the same month in 2010.