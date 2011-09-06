Components | September 06, 2011
European semiconductor sales stable YoY
Sales on the European Semiconductor market were rather stable year-over-year in July, increasing at a growth rate of 0.7% compared to the same month last year, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) reported yesterday.
On a month-over-month basis, European sales decreased by 2.4%. All monthly sales numbers represent a three- month moving average.
Looking at specific product categories, total MOS micro - covering MOS microprocessor, MOS microcontroller and digital signal processors - showed positive growth in July. Total logic also performed well, with in particular MOS logic ICs used for consumer equipment, for computers and for communications applications showing good growth rates.
Overall, European semiconductor sales in July 2011 amounted to USD 3.131 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 5.3% compared to the same period in the year 2010.
The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has somewhat reduced its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.138 billion EUR in July 2011, down 2.2% on the previous month and down 12.2% compared to the same month a year ago.
On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in July 2011 were USD 24.850 billion, down 0.1% versus the previous month. This results in a decrease of 1.1% versus the same month in 2010.
Looking at specific product categories, total MOS micro - covering MOS microprocessor, MOS microcontroller and digital signal processors - showed positive growth in July. Total logic also performed well, with in particular MOS logic ICs used for consumer equipment, for computers and for communications applications showing good growth rates.
Overall, European semiconductor sales in July 2011 amounted to USD 3.131 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 5.3% compared to the same period in the year 2010.
The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has somewhat reduced its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.138 billion EUR in July 2011, down 2.2% on the previous month and down 12.2% compared to the same month a year ago.
On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in July 2011 were USD 24.850 billion, down 0.1% versus the previous month. This results in a decrease of 1.1% versus the same month in 2010.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments