© BusinessWire Components | September 05, 2011
Samsung selects TowerJazz’s 700V power technology platform
TowerJazz and Samsung Electro-Mechanics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and volume produce a variety of product families based on TowerJazz’s 700V (TS100PM) power management process.
Per the agreement, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will collaborate with TowerJazz as its preferred supplier for all of its products that use the 700V power platform, starting with its AC to DC adapters. In turn, TowerJazz will modify its process and develop a true high side 700V platform to meet the specific requirements of Samsung Electro-Mechanics and provide a capacity guarantee. The first products are expected to be in the market in the second half of 2012.
TowerJazz’s TS100PM technology provides devices that support high voltage range switching (450V, 700V) and low voltage devices (6.5V to 30V) to facilitate the integration required to drive greener AC to DC solutions. The 700V platform will be developed in close collaboration with Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
“We chose to work with TowerJazz on our next-generation of high voltage products because of their superior 700V technology which is unrivaled by other foundries. We were looking for a true partner who would be committed to our success and provide excellent support and the required manufacturing capacity,” said Samsung Vice President Dr. Jae Shin Lee.
“Korea is a very important region for technical and manufacturing innovation and we are thrilled to partner with a leading electronic component maker like Samsung who has trust in us to co-develop and bring to market their latest high voltage products,” said Dr. Avi Strum, Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Business Unit.
This partnership was formalized at an MOU signing ceremony, held in Korea on August 31, 2011 between Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vice President Dr. Jae Shin Lee and TowerJazz Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Russell Ellwanger. / © Business Wire
