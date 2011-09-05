WiLAN takes on Apple, Dell & co.

WiLAN has commenced litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division against Apple, Alcatel-Lucent USA, Dell, Hewlett-Packard Company, HTC America, Kyocera International, Kyocera Communications, Novatel Wireless, and Sierra Wireless America.

In its filing, WiLAN claims that these companies have infringed and continue to infringe WiLAN’s U.S. Patent No. RE37,802 (“the ‘802’ Patent”) related to CDMA and HSPA and U.S. Patent No. 5,282,222 (“the ‘222’ Patent”) related to Wi-Fi and LTE.



WiLAN will be represented in this action by McKool Smith, a U.S. law firm specializing in intellectual property litigation. McKool Smith has successfully defended the patent rights of many high profile companies throughout the U.S. and has particular expertise in the Eastern District of Texas. McKool Smith is representing WiLAN in other patent infringement actions in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.