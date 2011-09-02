Samsung taps Spreadtrum as baseband supplier

Spreadtrum Communications' newest TD-SCDMA baseband chip, the SC8802G, is shipping in Samsung’s Galaxy S II smartphone.

Designed with 40nm CMOS silicon technology, the SC8802G is the newest chip in Spreadtrum’s SC88xxG series for the TD-SCDMA market. Spreadtrum’s RF transceiver, the SR3200LS, is also shipping in the Samsung Galaxy S II.



“We are honored to be selected by Samsung as a TD-SCDMA baseband chip supplier.” said Dr. Leo Li, Spreadtrum's president and CEO. “We are seeing accelerating growth in the TD-SCDMA market as handset features and performance and network coverage align with consumer preference and expectations. Handsets such as Samsung’s Galaxy S II will raise the bar in terms of what consumers can expect from a 3G experience.”