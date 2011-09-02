Gobalfoundries & Samsung extend fab sync

Globalfoundries and Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. broadened their collaboration, announcing plans to synchronize global semiconductor fabrication facilities to produce chips based on a new high-performance and low-leakage 28nm High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) technology.

The technology has been specifically developed for mobile device applications, offering 60% of active power reduction at the same frequency or 55% of performance boost at the same leakage over 45nm low power (LP) SoC designs.



In 2010, Globalfoundries and Samsung announced a fab synchronization on low-power 28nm HKMG technology in collaboration with IBM and STMicroelectronics. This low-power technology is qualified and fully design enabled with standard cell libraries, memory compilers, and additional complex IP blocks.



The high-performance offering announced today complements the low-power technology, extending the frequency of operation for high-performance smartphones, tablets, and notebook computers, while retaining ultra-low leakage transistors and memories to enable the long battery life needed for mobile environments.



By virtue of the synchronization, the collaboration presents a “virtual fab” that derives manufacturing capacity from four geographically diverse fabs. Each company has two 300mm fabs that will qualify the technology: Globalfoundries Fab1 in Dresden (Germany) and Fab8 in Saratoga County (New York/ USA); and Samsung S1 in Giheung (Korea) and the company’s recently expanded fab, S2 in Austin (Texas / USA).