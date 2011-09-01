© Elmos Semiconductor Components | September 01, 2011
PSI5 interface chip passes conformance test
Elmos presents the 981.08 as the first semiconductor worldwide that has passed the conformance tests according to PSI5 specification V1.3, conducted by an external test lab recommended by the PSI5 consortium.
PSI5 is an open standard for bidirectional digital sensor data communication in vehicles. Compared to analog options, this solution has advantages particularly with respect to robustness, reliability, and costs. The standard is applied, among other fields of use, for connecting distributed sensors for the control of airbag systems, chassis, and powertrain.
The component E981.08 supports the entire range of topologies for synchronous operation as described by the PSI5 specification (PSI5-P, PSI5-U, and PSI5-D). It provides four independent channels through which up to three distributed sensors each can be connected to a microcontroller. Each channel supplies its sensors, connected via a low-cost two-wire line, with a controlled direct current voltage.
The bidirectional communication between microcontroller and sensors also makes use of the two-wire line by means of current or voltage modulation. The available data rata from sensor to microcontroller comes to 125 kbit/s. It is thus considerably higher than in LIN networks yet below CAN network data rates, but at lower wiring expense.
