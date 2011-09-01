Cissoid joins CPES

Cissoid joined the Center for Power Electronics Systems (CPES) as an affiliate member. CPES is a USD 4 million/year research center within Virginia Tech (USA).

Through this partnership, Cissoid will support CPES research in high-temperature power module and power converter designs. The company will be bring its upcoming solution HADES, a complete 1-leg isolated gate driver dedicated to silicon carbide (SiC) switches and other wide-bandgap semiconductor power devices.



HADES will be based on Cissoid’s most recent integrated implementation of the gate drive, the isolated transceiver and the switched power supply functions. The TITAN chipset is the solution of choice for new generation of power converters, motor drives and high power density modules.



Cissoid’ high-temperature solutions, combined with the new generation of power switch technology such as SiC, will enable high-power-density converters and next generation IPMs (Intelligent Power Modules) in applications such as aerospace, renewable energies, railway and EVs/HEVs.