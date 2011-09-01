Freescale and Tongji University cooperate

Freescale Semiconductor and Tongji University jointly developed a reference design for automotive window lift systems.

The reference design, based on the S12 MagniV S12VR64 mixed-signal microcontroller (MCU), provides a ready-to-use, rugged anti-pinch window lift control system that can help OEMs reduce development time and accelerate their time-to-market.



The single-chip S12VR64 is built on Freescale’s innovative LL18UHV technology, which enables extensive analog integration on the MCU so developers can connect high-voltage signals and power supplies directly to the MCU in their automotive designs. This “direct-connect” capability helps save board space, increase system quality and reduce complexity and cost. Using the S12VR64 MCU as the basis for the new window lift reference design helps lower the system bill of materials, reduce the printed circuit board size and improve system performance.



Traditionally, automotive electronic designs have required multiple devices, including some created with a high-voltage process to connect to the battery and power actuator outputs, as well as MCUs created with a low-voltage digital logic process. This poses a challenge when the end application has space limitations.



“The S12 MagniV mixed-signal MCU optimizes integration of high-precision analog components with the proven S12 16-bit MCU,” said Sun Zechang, associate president of Tongji Auto Institute. “When we were developing the anti-pinch window design, we selected the S12VR64 as the solution that can help customers meet their goals for cost savings, reduced board size and faster time-to-market. In those regards, the S12VR64 is much better than a traditional multi-component solution.”



“The window lift reference design based on Freescale’s S12VR64 MCU leverages our automotive semiconductor leadership and process techniques,” said Ray Cornyn, director of Freescale’s Automotive Microcontroller Products. “Tongji University is one of the leading universities involved in automotive electronics research in China, and we are excited to continue our work together to introduce solutions for the automotive market.”



S12 MagniV mixed-signal MCUs are based on the industry-leading S12 16-bit architecture and are software- and tool-compatible with other S12 devices, allowing developers to leverage their existing investments when using this reference design. The S12VR64 was recently awarded the 2011 Best MCU Award in the Automotive category by China Electronics News.



Availability



The window lift reference design is available now on a limited basis through direct engagement with Freescale Sales. It is expected to be available for purchase in the first half of 2012.