CellGuide to use Baolab’s NanoEMS technology

CellGuide has selected Baolab’s NanoEMS technology as a companion to its location and positioning solutions. CellGuide will add Baolab’s recently launched 3D NanoCompass IC to their GPS chip, to create the CLIOX-C.

“Baolab’s 3D NanoCompass extends the capabilities of our GPS product so that it can cope with challenging situations and still continue to deliver reliable positional information,” said Adina Shorr, CellGuide’s CEO. “Baolab’s technology enables its NanoCompass IC to be integrated with our product in a very cost effective manner to create a unique solution that gives an extra level of detail to location services of not only where you are but also your orientation. The integration of the two technologies enhances the user experience, so for example you would know whether to turn left or right when coming out of an underground parking lot whilst the GPS is still trying to pick up the satellites.”



Dave Doyle, Baolab’s CEO, added, “NanoEMS now makes it much easier and more cost effective to integrate MEMS sensors into high volume, consumer electronics products so that they can become pervasive, meeting the increasing demand for smarter, more intuitive devices.”