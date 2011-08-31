Components | August 31, 2011
Intel forms new subsidiary
Intel has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Intel Federal LLC. Initially Intel Federal will focus on the High Performance Computing segment, including work on exascale computing with the U.S. Department of Energy and other agencies. In time, the subsidiary will be open to working with all branches of the government.
“Reaching supercomputer performance levels of a hundred times more powerful than today by 2018 will require the combined efforts of both industry and government. An ExaFlop supercomputer’s performance is the equivalent of every person on Earth making about 150 million calculations per second. We look forward to collaborating more closely with the U.S. government on future supercomputing challenges,” said Kirk Skaugen vice president and general manager of Intel’s Datacenter and Connected Systems Group.
“The creation of Intel Federal demonstrates the strategic importance of these programs and will give us the ability to establish and maintain the unique processes, procedures and controls needed to develop and manage programs with the government.”
Dave Patterson has been appointed as president of Intel Federal LLC. Patterson brings an extensive array of experience to this role, most recently as president and CEO of Optelecom-NKF Inc., and prior to that as president and CEO of Siemens Government Services Inc. (SGS). Patterson will report directly to Skaugen.
Initially Intel Federal will have offices in Oregon, California and the Washington, D.C. area. Over time Intel Federal will expand its focus to a wide variety of other programs within the government.
