NXP technology in Huawei smartphone

Turkcell has selected NXP's PN544 near field communication (NFC) radio chip for its recently launched T20 smartphone, which is being manufactured by Huawei.

“NFC technology is instrumental in helping us to achieve our ambition of increasing the penetration of mobile contactless innovations in the Turkish market,” said Cenk Bayrakdar, Chief New Technology Business Officer, Turkcell. “Working with NXP, we were able to build a feature-rich, interactive and flexible mobile wallet solution through the open source Android platform. This is our first commercial smartphone developed on Gingerbread 2.3.3 OS and we are extremely pleased to be first to market with this innovation in Turkey.”



"NFC offers a truly exciting technology that will enhance every aspect of the mobile experience for consumers. Working with NXP, we are able to quickly bring to market the latest NFC enabled handsets and mobile devices on a global scale while maintaining low implementation and development costs,” said Anıl Öztekin, Turkcell Sales Director, Huawei Turkey Terminal Department.



"NXP co-invented NFC with the aim of putting the mobile phone at the centre of the consumer's world – the launch of the T20 is a significant achievement and truly supports our ambition to enable more and more NFC-based services around the world,” said Jeff Miles, vice president, mobile transactions, NXP Semiconductors. “We have created secure NFC solutions that can support a variety of mobile wallet applications to help mobile handset manufacturers, banks, retailers and network operators offer new services to diversify their business and provide added value to customers.”