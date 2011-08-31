Dialog's DA6011 used in Adlink's nanoX-TC

Dialog Semiconductor's DA6011 companion IC for the Intel Atom processor E6xx series has been adopted by Taiwan-based Adlink Technology for its mini size COM Express type 10 module, the nanoX-TC.

"The market for Intel Atom processor E6xx-based devices is growing quickly with a rapid global adoption, and Adlink’s nanoX-TC is a prime example of what can be achieved. It joins a wide range of Dialog design wins for applications in the industrial, embedded computing, media phone, green power generation, in-vehicle infotainment and medical markets,” said Udo Kratz, Vice President, General Manager of the Audio and Power Management Business Unit at Dialog.



Henk van Bremen, Product Director at Adlink, added: “The tiny, 4600mm2 board means we have to be as efficient as possible, both in terms of layout and power. In addition, battery size shouldn’t be the limiting factor for a computer and therefore properly managed power usage is vital. It was essential to use a single chip power management solution to further cut board space, BOM, cost and power consumption to the lowest possible levels without compromise, and the DA6011 precisely regulates the heart of the nanoX-TC.”