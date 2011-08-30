Philips adopts MediaTek's LED TV IC solutions

Fabless semiconductor company MediaTek is to supply Royal Philips Electronics with one of its energy saving LED TV IC solutions series.

Mr. Joe Chen, General Manager of Digital TV BU at MediaTek Inc., said, "Energy efficiency has already become one of the major considerations in recent years when choosing between digital consumer products. We are extremely honored that Philips has chosen to adopt the use of MediaTek's energy efficiency TV IC solutions for use in their LED energy efficiency TV products."



He also further stated, "MediaTek is the only solutions provider that can offer clients support for global digital TV standards and common platforms, while delivering flexible customization support. Thus, we help our clients significantly reduce system development efforts and the time to market for products, as well as offering them the ability to deliver quality products, while concurrently taking into account energy saving features and pricing issues."