Components | August 30, 2011
GloFo and Amkor to collaborate
Globalfoundries and Amkor Technology have entered into a strategic partnership to develop integrated assembly and test solutions for advanced silicon nodes.
The companies plan to collaborate to co-develop and commercialize integrated fab-bump-probe-assembly-test solutions aimed at multiple customers and end-market applications and expand their lead-free bump licensing relationship.
Through the partnership, Amkor would become a founding member of Globalfoundries’ new Global Alliance for Advanced Assembly Solutions, which is designed to accelerate innovation in semiconductor interconnect, assembly and packaging technologies. By joining forces, Globalfoundries and Amkor plan to extend the ecosystem to address growing market needs, while bolstering their ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for customers at advanced technology nodes.
Amkor and Globalfoundries have also recently expanded their prior lead-free wafer bump licensing relationship by amending their existing lead-free bumping technology license agreement.
“We are excited to launch our new global alliance by partnering with Amkor to jointly develop advanced packaging solutions,” said Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president of technology and research and development at Globalfoundries. “Our broad and collaborative approach will give customers maximum choice and flexibility, while delivering cost savings, faster time-to-volume, and a reduction in the technical risk associated with developing new technologies.”
“We are pleased to be working on these new initiatives with an important semiconductor foundry partner like Globalfoundries,” said Dr. Robert Darveaux, Amkor’s corporate vice president, technology and platform development. “The combination of Globalfoundries’ world-class foundry services and technology with Amkor’s advanced bump, probe, assembly and test solutions will drive significant value for our common customers.”
