Crocus acquires NXP's MRAM patent portfolio

Crocus Technology has acquired NXP Semiconductors' MRAM patent portfolio. These patents provide fundamental MRAM intellectual property rights in multiple geographies worldwide, including North America, Europe and Asia.

"We are pleased to acquire this significant group of patents that has direct application to our industry," said Bertrand F. Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology. "A robust intellectual property portfolio is crucial to building a strong business in competitive technology markets, and this acquisition is the latest step in Crocus' continuing efforts to build an industry leading patent position".



With this recent acquisition, Crocus holds over 100 issued and pending patents in magnetic semiconductor technology covering magnetic materials, devices, and design and product technology. Excluding this NXP acquisition, the bulk of Crocus' patents have been developed by Crocus engineers and scientists or result from its exclusive partnership with Spintec, one of the world's leading magnetic research laboratories based in Grenoble, France.