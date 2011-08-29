Power Management Systems takes on electronics giants

Power Management Systems LLC has filed a complaint with the U.S. federal court claiming that Intel, Freescale Semiconductor and Marvell Technology Group infringe upon their patents.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleges that products infringe U.S. Patent No. 5,504,909. The suit specifically names Intel's Atom Z6xx, Freescale's i.MX515 and Marvell's PXA940 products, although the infringement claim might affect other products too, several media reports suggest.