Components | August 29, 2011
GloFo 2<sup>nd</sup>: Cooperation with Mentor
Mentor Graphics announced new capabilities in its design to silicon solutions that support Globalfoundries’ third generation of signoff-ready design enablement for IC manufacturing.
New technologies support Globalfoundries’ manufacturing analysis and scoring (MAS) methodology, which is implemented using the Calibre platform’s critical feature analysis (CFA), and can be used to optimize IP blocks and SoCs at all layers to help reduce the manufacturing variability of SoC products.
The Calibre platform also supports Globalfoundries’ DRC+ pattern-based design rule checking technology, which identifies potential yield-limiting litho patterns while maintaining significant performance improvement over full litho simulation approaches. Other advances included in the third-generation DFM offering are new Calibre LFD™ kits for 28nm and 20nm, improved CMP models for 28nm, and improved interaction with place and route tools (such as the Mentor Olympus-SoC tool) and other design flows to prevent late-stage signoff violations.
“The beauty of the Mentor solution is that it provides a single, consistent environment for managing the interface between designers and the fab throughout the life cycle of a manufacturing process node,” said Andy Brotman, vice president, Design Infrastructure, Globalfoundries.
“Foundries use Calibre early in technology development to validate new process design rules, and to determine the specific patterns that require tighter design rule constraints. In the case of Globalfoundries, these rules and patterns are then transferred to our mutual customers in the form of DRC+ decks that integrate rules and patterns into a consistent, high performance verification environment. Globalfoundries MAS scoring methodology, based on Calibre CFA, in conjunction with the rest of the Calibre DFM platform, assures that third-party IP certified by Globalfoundries is resistant to manufacturing variability. Likewise, the same platform allows customers to evaluate the IP they develop themselves for their designs, reducing the risk of late stage problems that can lead to late products or slower than expected yield ramps", he continued.
The Calibre platform also supports Globalfoundries’ DRC+ pattern-based design rule checking technology, which identifies potential yield-limiting litho patterns while maintaining significant performance improvement over full litho simulation approaches. Other advances included in the third-generation DFM offering are new Calibre LFD™ kits for 28nm and 20nm, improved CMP models for 28nm, and improved interaction with place and route tools (such as the Mentor Olympus-SoC tool) and other design flows to prevent late-stage signoff violations.
“The beauty of the Mentor solution is that it provides a single, consistent environment for managing the interface between designers and the fab throughout the life cycle of a manufacturing process node,” said Andy Brotman, vice president, Design Infrastructure, Globalfoundries.
“Foundries use Calibre early in technology development to validate new process design rules, and to determine the specific patterns that require tighter design rule constraints. In the case of Globalfoundries, these rules and patterns are then transferred to our mutual customers in the form of DRC+ decks that integrate rules and patterns into a consistent, high performance verification environment. Globalfoundries MAS scoring methodology, based on Calibre CFA, in conjunction with the rest of the Calibre DFM platform, assures that third-party IP certified by Globalfoundries is resistant to manufacturing variability. Likewise, the same platform allows customers to evaluate the IP they develop themselves for their designs, reducing the risk of late stage problems that can lead to late products or slower than expected yield ramps", he continued.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments