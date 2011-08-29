Components | August 29, 2011
DRAM pricing to plunge in 3Q and rest of 2H
A dramatic oversupply and freefalling prices are in store during the third quarter for the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) space, resulting in a turbulent second half for besieged DRAM suppliers, according to a new IHS iSuppli DRAM Market Brief from information and analysis provider IHS (NYSE: IHS).
The average selling price for Double Data Rate 3 (DDR) in the 2-gigabit (Gb) density—the bellwether DRAM product—is projected to drop to $1.60 in the third quarter, down 24 percent from $2.10 in the second quarter. The dive would be the biggest decline for the year, following a surprisingly solid second quarter during which pricing fell only 5 percent from the first quarter. Moving into the fourth quarter, the price could plummet another 22 percent to $1.25—dangerously close to cash costs for many manufacturers. Only a year ago in the third quarter, pricing stood at $4.70.
“Contrary to typical seasonal patterns in which prices are very soft during the second quarter, that period this year saw relatively flat, unchanged DRAM pricing compared to the first quarter,” said Mike Howard, principal analyst, DRAM and memory, at IHS. “However, companies did not capitalize on the healthy pricing levels to increase shipments in the second quarter—which, in retrospect, may have been the best time to do so.”
DRAM manufacturers attribute the low growth in shipments in the second quarter to two primary reasons: bloated inventory and challenges in transitioning to new process technologies.
Taiwanese-based Nanya Technology Corp., for instance, had as much as 30 days of inventory when it started to throttle shipments, reflecting its challenges in getting material from factories into the hands of customers. For its part, South Korean Hynix Semiconductor Inc. indicated it suffered poor yields at the 38-nanometer process node, the result of ramping up to a new process. And in the case of Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc., a large disparity between spot and contract prices in May—the company’s final fiscal month for the third quarter—prompted the firm to build inventory instead of selling into the spot market.
Nonetheless, if trends in the past are any indicator, DRAM companies not only will shift inventory rapidly but also will move quickly up the yield curve. As a result, the events of the second quarter won’t continue for long this year.
“The third quarter is shaping up to be pretty bloody for DRAM makers,” Howard noted. “The combination of inventory reductions by DRAM makers and more bits coming out of the fabs is resulting in a very soft pricing environment.”
As much as a 15.9 percent increase in shipments is anticipated in the third quarter, and prices are not expected to firm up anytime soon because of that, IHS believes.
For DRAM suppliers faced with the inevitable—a descent in pricing sure to provoke more concern in the industry—there is some room left to maneuver during the period. A weakening DRAM market will encourage manufacturers to optimize their product mix, moving toward increased production of a higher-margin memory such as NAND flash. And for manufacturers still weighed down by lagging technology, capacity could be cut back to reduce overall DRAM supply in the market.
Both these measures could help stabilize DRAM prices in what is shaping up to be a buyer’s dream for the rest of the year.
“Contrary to typical seasonal patterns in which prices are very soft during the second quarter, that period this year saw relatively flat, unchanged DRAM pricing compared to the first quarter,” said Mike Howard, principal analyst, DRAM and memory, at IHS. “However, companies did not capitalize on the healthy pricing levels to increase shipments in the second quarter—which, in retrospect, may have been the best time to do so.”
DRAM manufacturers attribute the low growth in shipments in the second quarter to two primary reasons: bloated inventory and challenges in transitioning to new process technologies.
Taiwanese-based Nanya Technology Corp., for instance, had as much as 30 days of inventory when it started to throttle shipments, reflecting its challenges in getting material from factories into the hands of customers. For its part, South Korean Hynix Semiconductor Inc. indicated it suffered poor yields at the 38-nanometer process node, the result of ramping up to a new process. And in the case of Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc., a large disparity between spot and contract prices in May—the company’s final fiscal month for the third quarter—prompted the firm to build inventory instead of selling into the spot market.
Nonetheless, if trends in the past are any indicator, DRAM companies not only will shift inventory rapidly but also will move quickly up the yield curve. As a result, the events of the second quarter won’t continue for long this year.
“The third quarter is shaping up to be pretty bloody for DRAM makers,” Howard noted. “The combination of inventory reductions by DRAM makers and more bits coming out of the fabs is resulting in a very soft pricing environment.”
As much as a 15.9 percent increase in shipments is anticipated in the third quarter, and prices are not expected to firm up anytime soon because of that, IHS believes.
For DRAM suppliers faced with the inevitable—a descent in pricing sure to provoke more concern in the industry—there is some room left to maneuver during the period. A weakening DRAM market will encourage manufacturers to optimize their product mix, moving toward increased production of a higher-margin memory such as NAND flash. And for manufacturers still weighed down by lagging technology, capacity could be cut back to reduce overall DRAM supply in the market.
Both these measures could help stabilize DRAM prices in what is shaping up to be a buyer’s dream for the rest of the year.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments