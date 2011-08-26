Arrow and Dialog sign EMEA deal

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Dialog Semiconductor to distribute its full range of products throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Commenting on the agreement, Massimo Dall’Occo, Vice President Marketing and Engineering, Design and Embedded Solutions, of Arrow Electronics in EMEA, said, “Dialog is an impressive company with an innovative portfolio of analogue and power management ICs. It was named in 2010 as the Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company by the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and we are very pleased to be working together, bringing Dialog’s technology to our customer base.”



Dan Harper, Director of Sales EMEA, Dialog Semiconductor, said, “We look for partners who can support customers through all stages of the design and manufacturing process. Arrow’s engineering skills, combined with its total solutions approach, make it a perfect fit for Dialog.”