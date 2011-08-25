X-FAB and Micronas join in strategic partnership

Collaboration as foundry and technology partners for the 0.18 µm high-voltage CMOS process with embedded flash results in Micronas acquiring a stake in X-FAB.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Group and Micronas are joining in a cooperative and strategic partnership. As foundry partner, X-FAB will provide the next technology generation, the 0.18 µm high-voltage CMOS process with embedded flash, and will also manufacture the related products. Micronas will support X-FAB as technology partner and has the option to manufacture the products in its own wafer fab in the future. Micronas also is acquiring a EUR 10 million stake in the X-FAB Group.



"X-FAB combines high-voltage and embedded flash in one process – which is unique for 0.18 µm in the foundry sector," says Hans-Jürgen Straub, CEO of X-FAB. "Our technological expertise, the product experience of Micronas and X-FAB's manufacturing experience garnered over many years in the automobile industry provide the ideal foundation for the long-term expansion of both our market positions in this segment."



"With this cooperation, Micronas is securing early access to future manufacturing technologies," says Matthias Bopp, CEO of Micronas. "In X-FAB we have found the perfect partner to provide Micronas with the best possible support for the 0.18 µm high-voltage CMOS process with embedded flash."