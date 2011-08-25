SpectraWatt files for Chapter 11

SpectraWatt, Intel's solar spin off, has filed for Chapter 11.

Spectrawatt closed its manufacturing facility in December 2010, laying off 110 employees. (The factory was opened just 7 months earlier - in May 2010).



Now Spectrawatt filed for bankruptcy and is reportedly trying to auction off assets. If U.S. Bankruptcy Court grants this proposal, the auction could already be scheduled for the end of September.



Spectrawatt is said to have USD 38.7 million in liabilities.