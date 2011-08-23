Spansion appoints Senior VP of Worldwide Sales

Spansion Inc., a provider of NOR Flash memory, has appointed Jay Legenhausen to senior vice president of worldwide sales. Mr Legenhausen reports to CEO John Kispert.

"Jay will play a pivotal role in maximizing our growth opportunities with a focus on accelerating Spansion's leadership in NOR and NAND Flash memory," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "He has a track record of increasing revenue and growth for companies and we look forward to his contributions."



Jay Legenhausen has over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and will oversee distribution, direct sales to OEMs and the field application engineering organization. Most recently, he managed worldwide sales for Actel/Microsemi, where he achieved rapid design win and revenue growth for new products. Prior to Actel, he spent 17 years working at Cypress Semiconductor in various sales and marketing positions.