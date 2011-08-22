© Microchip

Microchip and Digilent cooperate

Microchip and Digilent create Network and Basic I/O shields and online support resources for the chipKIT and Arduino community.

Microchip announces expanded capabilities for the 32-bit PIC32 microcontroller-based chipKIT Development Platform for the Arduino community. In addition to launching two shields for the chipKIT platform, the chipKIT Basic I/O Shield and Network Shield, Microchip and Digilent have developed new online support resources for the Arduino community, including a software library for Ethernet, CAN and USB, as well as an online chipKIT forum and wiki.



The platform consists of two PIC32-based development boards and open-source software that is compatible with the Arduino programming language and development environment.



The chipKIT hardware is compatible with existing 3.3V Arduino shields and applications, and can be developed using a modified version of the Arduino IDE and existing Arduino resources, such as code examples, libraries, references and tutorials.



The new chipKIT Basic I/O Shield (TDGL005) is compatible with the chipKIT Uno32 and Max32 boards, and offers users simple push-buttons, switches, LEDs, I2C EEPROM, an I2C temperature sensor, and a 128 x 32 pixel organic LED graphic display. The chipKIT Network Shield (TDGL006) enables users to implement 10/100 Ethernet, USB OTG and CAN communications using the chipKIT Max32 development board.