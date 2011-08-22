Intel pushes back release date for Cedar Trail

Intel has reportedly pushed back the release of its Cedar Trail .

The chip set - codenamed 'Cedar Trail' - comprises chip sets and 32nm Atoms (1.6GHz N2600 and 1.86GHz N2800), as well as comparable desktop parts (D2500 and D2700). Additional to that, the CPUs contain a new graphics core which - according to DigiTimes - is the reason for the delay.



The release has reportedly been pushed from September to November.