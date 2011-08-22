Components | August 22, 2011
European semi distribution: growth at slower pace
The European Semiconductor Market enjoyed a healthy, although slower growth in Q2/2011. DMASS, reported a 13.2% growth to EUR 1.71bn compared to Q2/2010. The first half of 2011 ended at EUR 3.52bn (+22.8%).
Georg Steinberger, permanent chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “It is apparent that distribution is coming back to a more moderate path after several quarters of dynamic growth and allocation. With almost 23% growth for the first half of 2011 and a record result, the outlook for the total year is still very positive. Some macro-economic effects can certainly change the course of the second half and infuse more caution into the overall market behaviour.”
From a regional perspective, the growth lies in Central and East. Eastern Europe again grew strongest, by 31.1% to 241 Million Euro. For Germany DMASS reported 21.1% growth to 603 Million Euro. Italy grew by 10.3% to 183 Million Euro, the UK by 6.3% to 138 Million Euro and France by 3.3% to 122 Million Euro. The only other country besides Eastern Europe and Germany that grew over-proportionally was Switzerland (18.7%). The Nordic Region went down by 3.2%, mainly driven by a sharp decline in Sweden.
Georg Steinberger: “No difference to what we have seen for a few years, Eastern Europe has become the growth driver, primarily through production transfer, with the exception of Russia, which seems to experience its own growth dynamics.”
For the major product areas, DMASS reported over-proportional growth in Flash Memories (25.6%), MCUs (23.5%), Power (22.7%), Other Logic (21.6%), Standard Analog (16.4%) and Small Signal (15.3%). Declining areas were Programmable Logic (-3.1%), DSPs (-3.7%) and DRAMs (-10.5%).
Georg Steinberger concludes: “From a product perspective, it again shows that Distribution gains pace in design-intensive areas like Power, Analog and MCUs and becomes less dependent on either singular technologies or commodities.”
From a regional perspective, the growth lies in Central and East. Eastern Europe again grew strongest, by 31.1% to 241 Million Euro. For Germany DMASS reported 21.1% growth to 603 Million Euro. Italy grew by 10.3% to 183 Million Euro, the UK by 6.3% to 138 Million Euro and France by 3.3% to 122 Million Euro. The only other country besides Eastern Europe and Germany that grew over-proportionally was Switzerland (18.7%). The Nordic Region went down by 3.2%, mainly driven by a sharp decline in Sweden.
Georg Steinberger: “No difference to what we have seen for a few years, Eastern Europe has become the growth driver, primarily through production transfer, with the exception of Russia, which seems to experience its own growth dynamics.”
For the major product areas, DMASS reported over-proportional growth in Flash Memories (25.6%), MCUs (23.5%), Power (22.7%), Other Logic (21.6%), Standard Analog (16.4%) and Small Signal (15.3%). Declining areas were Programmable Logic (-3.1%), DSPs (-3.7%) and DRAMs (-10.5%).
Georg Steinberger concludes: “From a product perspective, it again shows that Distribution gains pace in design-intensive areas like Power, Analog and MCUs and becomes less dependent on either singular technologies or commodities.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments