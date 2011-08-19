Freescale sells and leases back

Freescale is finally rid of its facility in East Kilbride (Scotland) and leases some of it right back.

Freescale has sold its East Kilbride building. However, it will also lease back part of it for R&D, systems architecture engineering, product development and applications engineering. The chip manufacturer had shut down the production facility 2 years ago. Now, the facility was sold to an Edinburgh property developer.