TI claims industry's first zero-drift, 36-V op amp

Texas Instruments claims to have the industry's first zero-drift, 36-V operational amplifier (op amp).

The OPA2188 can be used in high- and low-voltage supply applications requiring ultra-high precision, such as test and measurement equipment, electronic weigh scales, medical instrumentation and flow meters.



"The OPA2188 combines TI's proprietary zero-drift technology with our precision 36-V processes, providing analog designers with a clean and simple way to solve the challenge of taking precision-level measurements in a high-voltage environment," said Steve Anderson, senior vice president of TI's High Performance Analog business. "Our design teams have achieved leading performance levels for ultra-low noise, EMI and RFI input filtering, and low power consumption. These efforts will help our customers achieve higher efficiencies in applications like control and automation, and higher accuracy in portable medical designs."



Key features



- Zero drift architecture, 0.03 uV/degree C

- Initial offset voltage of 25 uV

- Provides 2 MHz of bandwidth while consuming only 475 uA of quiescent current

- Low noise of 8.8 nV/rtHz for high system precision.

- Input common mode range extending from negative rail to within 1.5 V of the positive rail saves additional circuitry and enables 5-V, single-supply operation.



Availability, packaging and pricing



The OPA2188 is available today in a 3-mm x 5-mm MSOP package or 5-mm x 6-mm SOIC package for a suggested retail price of $1.40 for 1,000 units.