u-blox’ LISA 3G module approved by AT&T

u-blox, the Swiss positioning and wireless chip and module company, announces the official AT&T approval of LISA, the world’s smallest surface-mount 3G module for use on AT&T’s mobile broadband network.

LISA is targeted for use in M2M, telematics, and other mobile devices for a wide variety of applications such as fleet management, emergency call, Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), asset tracking, security systems and remote metering. LISA also includes u-blox’ proprietary CellLocateTM technology which supports geographical positioning in areas where GPS is not possible such as in underground parking garages or tunnels.



“After intensive testing and qualification, we are proud to announce that LISA complies with AT&T’s 3G wireless network standards,” said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of u‑blox America. “LISA is the smallest 3G module approved for operation on AT&T’s network. It also offers customers proven leadless chip carrier (LCC) surface mount technology to significantly reduce manufacturing costs, improve customer yields and increase reliability and operational longevity.”