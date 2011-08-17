WiLAN expands management team

Wi-LAN Inc. has expanded its management team with the appointment of Mr. Daniel J. Henry to the position of Vice President, Business Development.

In his role as Vice President, Business Development Mr. Henry will focus on building WiLAN’s business by leading acquisitions of intellectual property (IP) assets and developing new business initiatives.



“WiLAN is in the process of strengthening its Management team and attracting a Vice President, Business Development of Dan’s caliber is an important part of our strategy,” said Jim Skippen, Chairman & CEO. “Dan brings many years’ experience in corporate and IP law and business development. He has a strong and established reputation in the industry and will make an important contribution in building our business.”



Before joining WiLAN, Mr. Henry held the position of Senior Vice President with ICAP Patent Brokerage where he advised clients on the sale and acquisition of valuable IP assets. Prior to ICAP, he was a Partner with Altitude Capital Partners where he conceived and executed the business development program as well as the firm’s strategic relationships with corporate IP holders and other IP professionals. He has additional experience as an IP litigation specialist with Baker Botts LLP, Darby & Darby and Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto.