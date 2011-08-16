Saxony's Minister-President assumes patronage of SEMICON Europa 2011

Heinz Kundert, President of SEMI Europe, the organizer of the largest trade fair of the European semiconductor industry, is delighted that Saxony's Minister-President Stanislaw Tillich has assumed patronage of the event. This emphasizes the significance and importance of this international trade fair.

On October 11th, when he visits the SEMICON Europa in Dresden as a patron, Stanislaw Tillich will proudly present the outstanding capabilities and innovative power of Saxony and the entire European semiconductor industry. With globally renowned companies such as Infineon and Globalfoundries the region around Dresden belongs to the high-tech centers in Europe.



Microelectronics companies, microsystems engineering, nano and optotechnologies as well as their customers and several research and development companies have set up their businesses in "Silicon Saxony". In addition to its highly-skilled workforce, they appreciate Saxony's positive economic setting.



Semiconductors can be found in nearly all areas of modern life. Without semiconductor technology, we would have no cellphones, no state-of-the-art cars (e-mobility), no efficient power generation via alternative energies and no industrial manufacturing. All intelligent and efficient systems in our daily life and industry are based on this technology.



At the same time, the 7th Global Plastic Electronics Conference will take place, where leading companies from all over the world present their latest achievements in the field of organic and printed electronics and photovoltaics as well as innovative displays and lighting.



With more than 350 exhibitors from 20 countries, SEMICON Europa is the leading trade fair in the semiconductor industry and at the same time the industry's trend indicator. Moreover, the trade fair impressively showcases the capabilities of German high-tech companies.