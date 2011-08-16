MagnaChip with volume ramp of STeP5 UltraCMOS RF switch products

MagnaChip has ramped to mass production of Peregrine's RF switch products utilizing the latest generation STeP5 UltraCMOS SOS technology.

Peregrine and MagnaChip have been engaged in the transfer of the patented UltraCMOS technology since mid-2007 and have implemented Peregrine's STeP3 and STeP4 process generations at MagnaChip's 0.35µm manufacturing facility located in Cheongju (South Korea). MagnaChip has now successfully completed the final qualification phase in the transfer of STeP5 process generation and has ramped to high-volume production.



TJ Lee, senior vice president and general manager of MagnaChip's corporate and SMS engineering commented: "We are very pleased to announce MagnaChip's production ramp of Peregrine's latest STeP5 UltraCMOS RF switch products. The continued introduction of these robust and unique RFIC solutions are a direct result of the combined expertise – MagnaChip's manufacturing services and Peregrine's technology and design engineering -- and of the long-term strategic roadmap we have outlined."